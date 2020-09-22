WATCH: BBB warns of ‘package-delivery-notice’ scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau joined Eyewitness News Tuesday, Sept. 15 to warn about a scam ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scam concerns notices that you’ve missed a package delivery.

The scam involves attempts to steal information through text messages or email notifications about missed packages. The idea behind reaching out to falsely alert about missed packages is to get contact information. Bogus links in the texts or emails could also cause the receiver to download malware or viruses on their phone or computer.

