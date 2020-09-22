Advertisement

Wichita police investigate fatal shooting

One person dead in a shooting at Newell and Edwards
One person dead in a shooting at Newell and Edwards(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in W. Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Newell and Edwards around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He as pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another man was with him. They are talking with that man and working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

Police are checking the street for evidence and asking neighbors who may have surveillance video of the area.

Authorities are not sure if this is connected with any of the other recent shootings in Wichita.

