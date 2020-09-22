Advertisement

Some residents in Wichita’s Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are 39 days and counting until Halloween, but the holiday could be the latest celebration scared off by COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday released recommendations on safer traditional activities to enjoy and others to avoid.

The guidance comes as many, including those in the Halloween hotspot of College Hill, try to figure out what the holiday will look this year. The neighborhood is normally decked out with Halloween decorations and filled with trick-to-treaters of all ages. But this year, the CDC says one of the scariest things you or your children could do is walk up to someone’s door, knock and say, “trick or treat.”

College Hill resident Therese Blyn says every year, her family goes big on Halloween. This year, she’s considering social distancing - even her pumpkins.

“We love participating. We still want to and we feel like kids will still come, but we just want to make sure everyone is safe,” says Blyn.

Resident Megan Burgardt says agrees there will be some sort of ghoulish delightful fright, just not in the traditional way of years past.

We have not started buying candy yet, which is unusual. Usually, we’re well on our way to stocking up by now. Just trying to see what’s going to happen this year with COVID," says Burgardt.

Even with the latest guidance from the CDC that states trick-or-treating is among the higher risk activities for the season, both Blyn and Burgardt say they would appreciate some guidance from the City of Wichita, even a main event.

“Hoping that the city maybe will step up and say maybe no trick or treating or something rather like that, so it would make it easier. It’s a little bit scary this year,” says Blyn.

As for costumes, Diane Spunaugle, the owner of Dominion Halloween says the pandemic has also changed the way her business operates. She says moving sales online helped with the extra precautions, but it hasn’t been easy.

“That is a long progress. We’re still putting stuff up on the website almost daily,” said Spunaugle.

The City of Wichita said the College Hill Neighborhood Association normally requests street barriers for Halloween night, but the members said they will not be making that request this year.

Another disappointment, Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, which would mean College Hill would see several thousand kids cramming the sidewalks and the streets.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4You: Positive stories for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Some residents in Wichita's Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Some residents in Wichita's Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

News

Rural schools in KS forced to make changes due to local COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A few weeks into the school year, several rural districts in Kansas have been forced to temporarily transition to online or remote learning due to local COVID-19 outbreaks with students and staff.

Don't Fall For It

WATCH: BBB warns of ‘package-delivery-notice’ scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau joined Eyewitness News Tuesday, Sept. 15 to warn about a scam ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scam concerns notices that you’ve missed a package delivery.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Missing Persons

Newton police seek help to locate missing woman with dementia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Politics

It’s National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

News

Abilene Public Schools move to remote learning until October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Abilene Public Schools is moving learning online after a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Crime

Kansas City police identify 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the city’s youngest homicide victim this year, police said.

News

Woman killed in early-morning fire in Wellington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The cause is listed as "smoking in presence of medical oxygen."