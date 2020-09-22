Woman killed in early-morning fire in Wellington

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman has died in a house fire in Wellington. It happened early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of W. 17th.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to a report of a fire with someone possibly trapped inside at 1:25 a.m.

When crews arrived, they didn’t see any fire. When they went inside, they determined that the fire had burned itself out causing considerable fire damage to the living room.

A woman was found dead in the living room.

Crews used ventilation fans to remove the smoke and gases from the home.

The cause of the fire is listed as “smoking in the presence of medical oxygen.”

The woman has not been identified.

Fire officials estimate the damage at around $50,000.

