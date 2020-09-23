4You: Time Magazine honors Chiefs QB, Pratt HS grad receives ROTC scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Time Magazine has named Kansas City Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as one of its 100 most influential people of the year. Mahomes joins the list that includes fellow athletes, civil rights activists and those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Pratt High School graduate Tyler Leslie has accepted a three-year ROTC scholarship to finish his education at Harding University in Arkansas. After graduation, Leslie will be a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.

