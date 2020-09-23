Advertisement

Chapman Schools step back to remote learning, no classes Thursday

Chapman School District
Chapman School District(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chapman Middle and High School students are stepping back to remote learning due to an increase in positive cases within Dickinson County.

Chapman Public Schools USD 473 says after consulting with the Dickinson County Health Department, it has made the decision to transition back into remote learning for its middle and high school students. It said the decision is based on increasing positive cases of COVID-19 within the county and the number of students and staff being quarantined due to being identified as close contacts.

USD 473 said Dickinson Co. is seeing a rise in positive cases and people quarantined per KDHE guidelines. It said students in grades 6 - 12 will transition to remote learning on Friday, Sept. 25, through Oct. 7. It said classes will resume at the middle and high schools as regularly scheduled start times on Oct. 8. It said teachers will begin remote instruction on Friday.

According to the district, there will not be classes on Thursday, Sept. 24, to allow teachers to prepare for the transition. It said all elementary schools and preschools will be in session, however.

Chapman said it understands the importance of in-person schooling, however, at this time, the safety of students and staff is its highest priority. It said as of Wednesday morning, two adults in the district tested positive for COVID-19, along with four students. It said 51 students and 17 staff members are currently under quarantine.

USD 473 said the combination of positive cases, staff not feeling well and those in quarantine make it necessary to make the transition. It said it simply does not have enough staff or substitutes to continue in-person instruction at this time.

The district said at this time all after school activities are canceled but will continue to offer lunches for middle and high school students during remote learning. It said more information on this will be available from building principals at a later date.

Chapman said if parents or guardians do not have internet access at home to contact their building administrator for help.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Power 93.5 radio host given ‘perfect bill of health’ after battle with COVID-19

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Angela Smith
Well-known Wichita radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams is back home and doing well after a battle with COVID-19 which began earlier this month.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

News

KDHE modifies COVID-19 cluster identification policy, 1,267 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department changed its policy after receiving “both positive and negative” feedback.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

News

Alternatives for a healthy, happy Halloween

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
We’re a little over a month away from Halloween, and the CDC is recommending that parents stay away from one of the holiday’s main traditions - trick-or-treating.

News

Rural schools in KS forced to make changes due to local COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A few weeks into the school year, several rural districts in Kansas have been forced to temporarily transition to online or remote learning due to local COVID-19 outbreaks with students and staff.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.