Chapman Schools step back to remote learning, no classes Thursday

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chapman Middle and High School students are stepping back to remote learning due to an increase in positive cases within Dickinson County.

Chapman Public Schools USD 473 says after consulting with the Dickinson County Health Department, it has made the decision to transition back into remote learning for its middle and high school students. It said the decision is based on increasing positive cases of COVID-19 within the county and the number of students and staff being quarantined due to being identified as close contacts.

USD 473 said Dickinson Co. is seeing a rise in positive cases and people quarantined per KDHE guidelines. It said students in grades 6 - 12 will transition to remote learning on Friday, Sept. 25, through Oct. 7. It said classes will resume at the middle and high schools as regularly scheduled start times on Oct. 8. It said teachers will begin remote instruction on Friday.

According to the district, there will not be classes on Thursday, Sept. 24, to allow teachers to prepare for the transition. It said all elementary schools and preschools will be in session, however.

Chapman said it understands the importance of in-person schooling, however, at this time, the safety of students and staff is its highest priority. It said as of Wednesday morning, two adults in the district tested positive for COVID-19, along with four students. It said 51 students and 17 staff members are currently under quarantine.

USD 473 said the combination of positive cases, staff not feeling well and those in quarantine make it necessary to make the transition. It said it simply does not have enough staff or substitutes to continue in-person instruction at this time.

The district said at this time all after school activities are canceled but will continue to offer lunches for middle and high school students during remote learning. It said more information on this will be available from building principals at a later date.

Chapman said if parents or guardians do not have internet access at home to contact their building administrator for help.

