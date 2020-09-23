Fort Hays State closes building after chemical spill

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University said Wednesday Rarick Hall is closed due to a chemical spill.

The Hays Fire Department was called to the scene to manage the response.

North Campus Drive will be temporarily shut down between the Schmidt Foundation Center for Art and Design and Park Street to allow a hazardous materials team to contain and decontaminate Rarick Hall and the immediate area.

