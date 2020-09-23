Hundreds of vacancies in local healthcare industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are hundreds of healthcare jobs available in south central Kansas.

Currently, Ascension Via Christi has 255 job openings. Of those, 216 are clinical jobs, which account for 85-percent of vacancies, and 39 are non-clinical jobs, which account for 15-percent of vacancies.

“Now, we’re seeing a bit of an uptick because we’ve gone back to some external hiring. And, we’re preparing for flu season a little bit. So, we always have a rise in postings around this time of year,” said Kris Langrehr, senior director of human resources for Ascension Via Christi.

There is a demand for jobs in phlebotomy and sterilizing equipment for surgery.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to get your foot in the door and to determine whether healthcare is the way you want to go. You can start there and kind of experience all sorts of things through the surgical instrument process,” said Langrehr.

Recently, South Central Kansas had 837 job posting for April through June of this year.

“These are really, really good jobs when it comes to benefits, salary, very competitive salaries,” said Keith Lawing, president of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. “We’re just seeing a really growing number of open jobs within the healthcare sector.”

