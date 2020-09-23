KDHE modifies COVID-19 cluster identification policy, 1,267 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment modified how the department identifies active COVID-19 clusters.

Now, the department will name places with five or more cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a cluster has less than five cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days, it is removed from the list, according to the department’s website.

The department changed its policy after receiving “both positive and negative” feedback.

Dodge City has multiple entries on the active cluster list, including Dodge City Community College, USD 443, National Beef, multiple long-term care homes, and a church event.

In Wichita, KDHE is only reporting two active clusters at Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care, and Mending Place Church.

Since Monday, the state has reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths. The new total for hospitalizations is 2,766.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

