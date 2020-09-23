Advertisement

Power 93.5 radio host given ‘perfect bill of health’ after battle with COVID-19

Greg "The Hitman" Williams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 2. He was then hospitalized with pneumonia caused by the virus.
Greg "The Hitman" Williams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 2. He was then hospitalized with pneumonia caused by the virus.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Well-known Wichita radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams is back home and doing well after a battle with COVID-19 which began earlier this month.

Williams, who hosts a morning show on Power 93.5, posted on Facebook Wednesday that doctors had given him a perfect bill of health.

“My blood pressure, oxygen, clear lungs, and even my weight is down another five pounds! LOL! There are not enough ways for me to express my deepest gratitude and eternal thanks for your prayers and most importantly, your love. It’s a good day!”

Williams proceeded his post saying he wanted to shout “GOD IS GOOD” and he ended it with a couple of Bible scriptures.

Facebook family, I wanted to share an update with each of you. First let me say as loud as I can shout it...GOD IS GOOD!...

Posted by Gregory Williams on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Power 93.5 posted a photo to its Facebook page on Tuesday with the caption: “Broadcasting from Power 93.5 Studios and The Hitman’s basement! 🎧Good morning”

Broadcasting from Power 93.5 Studios and The Hitman’s basement! 🎧 Good morning

Posted by Power 93.5 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

