Power 93.5 radio host given ‘perfect bill of health’ after battle with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Well-known Wichita radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams is back home and doing well after a battle with COVID-19 which began earlier this month.

Williams, who hosts a morning show on Power 93.5, posted on Facebook Wednesday that doctors had given him a perfect bill of health.

“My blood pressure, oxygen, clear lungs, and even my weight is down another five pounds! LOL! There are not enough ways for me to express my deepest gratitude and eternal thanks for your prayers and most importantly, your love. It’s a good day!”

Williams proceeded his post saying he wanted to shout “GOD IS GOOD” and he ended it with a couple of Bible scriptures.

Power 93.5 posted a photo to its Facebook page on Tuesday with the caption: “Broadcasting from Power 93.5 Studios and The Hitman’s basement! 🎧Good morning”

