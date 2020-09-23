Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes one of TIME-100 most influential people

WICHITA, Kan. (CNN) - TIME Magazine has revealed its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Superbowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes joins the list which includes other athletes, actors, musicians, civil rights activists and those fighting COVID-19.

The issue features eight worldwide covers highlighting members of the TIME-100.

Those gracing the cover include record-breaking artist “The Weekend” and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as performer Megan Thee Stallion. Athlete Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union are shown together on one of the covers under the heading "champions of change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease specialist, is featured one cover, while COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan is pictured on another.

Also included is a cover with Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen is featured as well.

There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

