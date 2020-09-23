Advertisement

Warmer weather returns Thursday

Kansas Weather Forecast - September 23, 2020
Kansas Weather Forecast - September 23, 2020
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the clouds from Beta will hang around through midday keeping our temperatures below normal. However, highs in the upper 70s along with some afternoon sunshine will make it a wonderful Wednesday.

Bright blue skies return on Thursday and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state. In fact, with middle 90s expected in western Kansas, Friday will feel more like summer rather than the fourth day of fall.

A weekend weather maker will bring some wind and cooler temperatures back to Kansas, but sadly no rainfall. Yes, I know it is the weekend, but we need some moisture around the state.

A second, stronger cold front should move through the state early next week bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to Kansas. In fact, temperatures most of next week should be well below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 66. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 65. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 63. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Mon: High: 89. Low: 54. Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 48. Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler.

