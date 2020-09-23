Advertisement

Warming trend around the corner

Late summer surge arriving to finish off the week
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the way(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the Plains will see temperatures well above normal to finish off the week. Although it may not be record setting, some areas could be close by Friday afternoon.

Look for mainly clear skies into Thursday morning with lows in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine around the area. It may be a little breezy in south central Kansas, but most wind speeds will be under 20 mph.

Look for even warmer temperatures coming up on Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90. South winds will be gusty for much of the state.

A cold front is coming for the weekend, which will help to cool things down a bit by Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 90 Saturday to around 80 by Sunday. There’s no sign of any rain in the immediate future.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to sunny and warmer. S 10-20. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 90 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 66 Sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 56 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 55 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 48 Becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer weather returns Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
We are tracking a weekend weather maker that will bring wind and cooler weather to Kansas

Forecast

Foggy weather returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Foggy weather could slow travel early Wednesday.

Forecast

Believe it or not, Tropical Storm Beta will have an impact on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Even Tropical Storm Beta is several hundred miles away in Texas, southeast Kansas will some (light) rain from the storm while the rest of us see clouds and cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Near miss on showers Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Dry weather continues for Kansas even though tropical moisture will be moving this way

Latest News

Forecast

More hazy sunshine on the way for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warmer temps return this week.

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy sky conditions continue for Sunday

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Forecast

Hazy, breezy weekend

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy days with smoke in the air, dry weather continues

Forecast

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Little more wind for Kansas as hazy skies continue.