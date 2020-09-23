Warming trend around the corner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the Plains will see temperatures well above normal to finish off the week. Although it may not be record setting, some areas could be close by Friday afternoon.

Look for mainly clear skies into Thursday morning with lows in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine around the area. It may be a little breezy in south central Kansas, but most wind speeds will be under 20 mph.

Look for even warmer temperatures coming up on Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90. South winds will be gusty for much of the state.

A cold front is coming for the weekend, which will help to cool things down a bit by Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 90 Saturday to around 80 by Sunday. There’s no sign of any rain in the immediate future.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to sunny and warmer. S 10-20. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 90 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 66 Sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 56 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 55 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 48 Becoming partly cloudy and windy.

