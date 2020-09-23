Wichita Heights football player recognized for off-the-field emergency response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Heights High School football team is off to an undefeated start to the 2020 season, but it’s one player’s actions off the field that have coaches especially proud.

Photos of a Heights High School football player, helping to direct traffic after a wreck, have drawn a lot of attention on social media. That player, junior James Lynn saw a wreck happen in front of him last Friday before his team’s game against Wichita West. Lynn got out of his car to help a woman involved in the crash out of her vehicle.

He then directed traffic until police showed up at the scene. Lynn said he didn’t expect to get any attention, he just wanted to do the right thing.

In addition to helping a woman out of her vehicle, he also played a part in helping her to stay calm. He then decided to stay on the scene.

“I decided to help out with traffic. The cops weren’t there yet,” Lynn said.

He directed traffic for at least 15 minutes until police arrived. An onlooker, impressed by the teen, recognized the Wichita Heights High School football jersey and took a photo, sharing it with Lynn’s coaches.

“For James to step on the scene and participate and help out a person in need, it really made me feel proud as a coach,” Heights High School Head Football Coach Dominick Dingle said.

At practice Tuesday, Lynn was recognized for his selfless deed, becoming the first student to earn his school’s challenge coin.

“It’s always good when our young men can be rewarded for the great things they’re doing in the community. We pride ourselves in doing great things on and off the field and this is just a prime example of a lot of things our young men do off the field,” Dingle said.

While Lynn never wanted the recognition, he has a simple message to share with everyone.

“Just help out wherever you can,” he said.

