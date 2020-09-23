Wichita man pleads guilty to having 20 pounds of meth, guns

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man pleaded guilty to drug and gun crimes after after authorities say they found 11 weapons and 20 pounds of methamphetamine at his Wichita home.

Wichita officers who searched the rental home of 40-year-old Luiz Hernandez in December 2018 found several baggies apparently full of methamphetamine in the house and a barrel full of the drug in a detached garage.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms by a person in the U.S. illegally.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)