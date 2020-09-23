Advertisement

Wichita State Basketball returns for fall prep ahead of season

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross(©Kelly Ross | Kelly Ross (KWCH))
By Braxton Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -An offseason most will want to forget hasn’t stopped the Wichita State Shockers from putting in work ahead of next season. Head Coach Gregg Marshall says the preparation for the new campaign started back in June while players were at home, instead of being on campus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel really good about the work these young men put in at home during the pandemic at home for June and most of July, their bodies have improved, and their games have improved,” Marshall said in his first press conference of the season. “They have taken strides with their development, so it is exciting, it is a lot of fun working with these young men, and we are chomping at the bit, ready to get going,” he finished.

The Shockers welcome a roster filled with fresh faces ahead of the 2020 season. After an unusual amount of turnover following the abrupt end to last season, the Shockers pounded the recruiting trail and landed seven new players.

Marshall says the chemistry inside of the locker room right now is good, something the team didn’t have last season. He notes that it will be something the team relies on going forward.

“They can talk the talk, but we’ve got to walk the walk. We’ve got to support each other and pull for each other. There are 16 young men on this team, and they’ve all got to be pulling in the same direction,” Marshall explained.

While this offseason has been anything but normal for college basketball players, Marshall notes the fall has been productive and is looking forward to seeing the team progress as a unit.

We’re training them up and they’re doing a great job of listening and coming by and talking to us. These are guys that want to be great players and they want to win. I’m looking forward to the expanded time we get as of tomorrow," he finished.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No fans, increased testing for Wichita Open

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
COVID-19 precautions are in place for the Wichita Open which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

News

Derby, Campus football among high school teams impacted by recent COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within programs in several districts across Kansas is leading to cancelations of upcoming games and matches.

News

Local high school football teams put COVID-19 precautions in place to continue season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Friday night lights are back – at least for some teams.

News

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Latest News

News

NCAA College basketball season to kick off Nov. 25

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Multiple national reports suggest that the official start of the season for NCAA Division I basketball will be Nov. 25.

College

Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

College

K-State fans grateful for football season

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Chelsea Croft
This spring and summer was an uncertain time for everyone in sports - fans, coaches, and players.

College

KU fans upset with decision to not allow fans at football games

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
Mass Street in downtown Lawrence is where many KU fans are watching the home opener against Coastal Carolina.