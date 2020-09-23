Wichita State Basketball returns for fall prep ahead of season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -An offseason most will want to forget hasn’t stopped the Wichita State Shockers from putting in work ahead of next season. Head Coach Gregg Marshall says the preparation for the new campaign started back in June while players were at home, instead of being on campus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel really good about the work these young men put in at home during the pandemic at home for June and most of July, their bodies have improved, and their games have improved,” Marshall said in his first press conference of the season. “They have taken strides with their development, so it is exciting, it is a lot of fun working with these young men, and we are chomping at the bit, ready to get going,” he finished.

The Shockers welcome a roster filled with fresh faces ahead of the 2020 season. After an unusual amount of turnover following the abrupt end to last season, the Shockers pounded the recruiting trail and landed seven new players.

Marshall says the chemistry inside of the locker room right now is good, something the team didn’t have last season. He notes that it will be something the team relies on going forward.

“They can talk the talk, but we’ve got to walk the walk. We’ve got to support each other and pull for each other. There are 16 young men on this team, and they’ve all got to be pulling in the same direction,” Marshall explained.

While this offseason has been anything but normal for college basketball players, Marshall notes the fall has been productive and is looking forward to seeing the team progress as a unit.

We’re training them up and they’re doing a great job of listening and coming by and talking to us. These are guys that want to be great players and they want to win. I’m looking forward to the expanded time we get as of tomorrow," he finished.

