Would you give up your dog to keep your cell phone?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new survey shows 40% of pet owners would give up their dog for a month - rather than ditch their phone.

The online SMS marketing platform “SimpleTexting” polled more than 1,000 smartphone users in the United States.

The point was to see what sacrifices Americans were willing to make in order to keep using their smart devices.

Dogs did have a slight advantage over romance.

44% of the people surveyed said they’d go without seeing their partners for a month - if they could keep their cell phones.

Read the complete results here: https://simpletexting.com/sacrifices-to-keep-smartphone/

