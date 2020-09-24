Advertisement

1 person severely injured after shooting at SW Wichita Quik Trip

By KWCH Staff
Sep. 24, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement responded to a shooting at the Quik Trip located near Harry and Seneca.

A man around 40-years-old has severe but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred after 4 a.m., according to Wichita Police.

Police said the man who was injured and another person exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the gas station. When they arrived, they contacted the injured person inside the store. He’s now in the hospital and is being interviewed by police.

WPD is still investigating the shooting and are working on reviewing footage from the store.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

