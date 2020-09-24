Advertisement

BBB warns of online car buying scams

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Better Business Bureau is warning car buyers to be aware of foreign scammers heading online trying to sell you vehicles that don’t exist.

The agency released a study Thursday that found vehicle shipper and escrow scams are growing as more people buy cars and RVs online. Losses are expected to be $1.1 million from scams this year alone.

Scammers from other countries are using legitimate names of car dealerships and sometimes their photos to sell cars that don’t belong to them. The BBB says the biggest red flags should be if they offer to deliver the car if you pay through an escrow account or they ask you to buy gift cards to pay for the car.

Erika Carrillo, a legitimate car dealer from Nebraska, was contacted by two victims who each paid several thousand dollars to buy cars online that she never sold.

A woman from South Dakota saw a deal online that was too good to be true. The scammers wanted to sell a truck for $800 but wanted her to buy gift cards to pay for it. She didn’t fall for it.

“Sad to hear about those scams because they’re just affecting people.l they are affecting businesses, real businesses,” said Carrillo.

The BBB says you should look out for these tips to avoid being ripped off:

  • If the price is lower than the marketplace value online
  • If the ad or the correspondence has grammatical issues
  • Examine online links online. There is no such thing as an eBay Escrow Fund.
  • Don’t pay with reloadable cards or gift cards.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

How happy is Kansas?

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Just in time for a big celebration in Wellington, the Sumner County community nears completion on a big, historic restoration project.

News

UPDATE: Men killed in crash of small plane in local highway median identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified the two men who died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Animals

Hays firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue dog trapped in cinder block

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Hays Fire Department helped Animal Control remove the head of a red Husky’s head from being stuck inside a cinder block.

Latest News

News

Newstalk: K-State Research and Extension, Sedgwick County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Accidents

Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

News

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: 7 hours ago
Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

News

1 person severely injured after shooting at SW Wichita Quik Trip

Updated: 7 hours ago

Investigation

Fort Riley providing support for soldier who reported sexual assault

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen and Sarah Motter
Fort Riley says it is providing support for the soldier who reported they were sexually assaulted.

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers

Updated: 11 hours ago