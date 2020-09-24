Big changes will take place this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a brief return to summer weather, fall temperatures make a comeback by Sunday. A few areas may have a chance for rain after all, but it won’t be very widespread.

Early Friday, skies will be clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon for central and south central Kansas with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which could threaten some record highs in southwest Kansas.

Look for another hot and windy day coming up on Saturday with sunshine. The weekend cold front slides through Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s for the end of the weekend. A chance for rain is possible along and east of the Flint Hills Sunday evening.

Look for MUCH cooler weather next week as highs return to the 60s and 70s, but there’s little hope of any rain coming this way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-15 Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and a bit breezy. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 91 Sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening storms. Breezy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

