Advertisement

Big changes will take place this weekend

Summer weather gives way to fall by Sunday
Record warmth will give way to a return of fall weather over the weekend.
Record warmth will give way to a return of fall weather over the weekend.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a brief return to summer weather, fall temperatures make a comeback by Sunday. A few areas may have a chance for rain after all, but it won’t be very widespread.

Early Friday, skies will be clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon for central and south central Kansas with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which could threaten some record highs in southwest Kansas.

Look for another hot and windy day coming up on Saturday with sunshine. The weekend cold front slides through Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s for the end of the weekend. A chance for rain is possible along and east of the Flint Hills Sunday evening.

Look for MUCH cooler weather next week as highs return to the 60s and 70s, but there’s little hope of any rain coming this way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-15 Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and a bit breezy. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 91 Sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy; chance for evening storms. Breezy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bright blue skies Thursday, temps climb Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says bright blue skies return today and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state.

Forecast

Warming trend around the corner

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Afternoon temperatures will be well above normal into the weekend

Forecast

Warmer weather returns Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We are tracking a weekend weather maker that will bring wind and cooler weather to Kansas

Forecast

Foggy weather returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Foggy weather could slow travel early Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Believe it or not, Tropical Storm Beta will have an impact on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Even Tropical Storm Beta is several hundred miles away in Texas, southeast Kansas will some (light) rain from the storm while the rest of us see clouds and cooler temperatures.

Forecast

Near miss on showers Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Dry weather continues for Kansas even though tropical moisture will be moving this way

Forecast

More hazy sunshine on the way for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warmer temps return this week.

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy sky conditions continue for Sunday

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.