Bright blue skies Thursday, temps climb Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says bright blue skies return today and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says bright blue skies return today and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state. In fact, with middle 90s expected in western Kansas, Friday will feel more like summer rather than the fourth day of fall.

A weekend weather maker will bring a gusty wind and cooler temperatures back to Kansas, but sadly no rainfall. We have gone almost two weeks without measurable rain in Wichita and the forecast remains storm-free for another week, or longer.

A second, stronger cold front should move through the state early next week bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to Kansas. In fact, temperatures most of next week should be well below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and mild. S 10-15. Low: 66.

Sat: High: 92. Low: 64. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 54. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 78. Low: 57. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 79. Low: 48. Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 44. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

