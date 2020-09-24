Dodge City man running for 24 hours to raise awareness about mental health, addiction

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Running for 10 minutes can be tough. Now, imagine keeping that up for 24 hours.

For Rod Baker, the pain will be worth it.

After facing his own struggles, he wants to bring awareness to those struggling with mental health problems and addiction.

“On May 23, 2014, I went to a treatment center a couple hours away from here and I’ll be honest, that was one of the hardest things I had to do was ask for help,” said Baker.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., his run will start on the corner of 6th and Runyan Ave in Dodge City. He plans to finish at the same intersection 24 hours later, all to raise awareness.

“I have a two-mile square route, for lack of a better word, and I plan to be on that square, moving forward until Sunday, September 27 at 9 a.m. just to raise awareness,” Baker explained.

Mental health expert, Eric Litwiler said the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in substance abuse but taking care of your physical health can also help your mental health.

“We know already from years of research that anything that improves your physical health also improves your mental health. Whether it’s good exercise, whether it’s proper nutrition, whether it’s a good night’s sleep - you name it. If it’s good for your physical body, it’s good for your brain as well,” said Litwiler.

Which is why Baker tries his best to run every day.

“Personally to me it’s free therapy running. I love to run. I can have a bad day at work, put on the shoes, and go for a run. It solves a lot of problems in my head while I’ve been out running,” said Baker.

He is inviting everyone out on Saturday to walk, jog, run, visit and talk. And, he has this message for those still struggling today.

“Pick up the phone, dial, ask for help. I guarantee once you finally ask for help, there will be a big weight lifted up off your shoulders,” said Baker.

