Fort Riley soldier reported sexual assault

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A sexual assault investigation is underway at Fort Riley after a soldier reported it.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday night, Fort Riley said they will use every resource available “to care for the Soldier and to investigate any and all reports of assault.”

The Facebook post comments were removed by the Fort Riley page to protect the identities of all involved.

Fort Riley disabled comments on the post in order to protect the identity of those involved. (WIBW)

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

