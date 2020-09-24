Advertisement

Hays firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue dog trapped in cinder block

The Hays Fire Department brought out the Jaw of Life on Wednesday to free a Husky who found his head stuck in the cinder block.
The Hays Fire Department brought out the Jaw of Life on Wednesday to free a Husky who found his head stuck in the cinder block.(Hays Police Department)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Fire Department helped Animal Control remove the head of a red Husky’s head from being stuck inside a cinder block.

Police say Jaz was chasing a lizard yesterday and stuck his head into too far. His owner called the vet, and the vet called animal control.

Animal control went out and tried cold water and some Crisco. When that didn’t work, animal control called the fire department who brought the “jaws of life” to successfully get the dog free.

Police say Jax was never in despair, just stuck. It took about 10 minutes to free him once the “jaws of life” arrived.

Big thank you to the Hays Fire Department for helping Animal Control Officer Nikki Hausler yesterday with removing the...

Posted by Hays Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

How happy is Kansas?

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Just in time for a big celebration in Wellington, the Sumner County community nears completion on a big, historic restoration project.

News

UPDATE: Men killed in crash of small plane in local highway median identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified the two men who died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Don't Fall For It

BBB warns of online car buying scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Better Business Bureau is warning car buyers to be aware of foreign scammers heading online trying to sell you vehicles that don’t exist.

Latest News

News

Newstalk: K-State Research and Extension, Sedgwick County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Accidents

Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

News

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: 7 hours ago
Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

News

1 person severely injured after shooting at SW Wichita Quik Trip

Updated: 7 hours ago

Investigation

Fort Riley providing support for soldier who reported sexual assault

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen and Sarah Motter
Fort Riley says it is providing support for the soldier who reported they were sexually assaulted.

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers

Updated: 11 hours ago