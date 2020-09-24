Hays firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue dog trapped in cinder block

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Fire Department helped Animal Control remove the head of a red Husky’s head from being stuck inside a cinder block.

Police say Jaz was chasing a lizard yesterday and stuck his head into too far. His owner called the vet, and the vet called animal control.

Animal control went out and tried cold water and some Crisco. When that didn’t work, animal control called the fire department who brought the “jaws of life” to successfully get the dog free.

Police say Jax was never in despair, just stuck. It took about 10 minutes to free him once the “jaws of life” arrived.

