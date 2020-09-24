Advertisement

How happy is Kansas?

Sunset over sunflower Field near Bucklin Kansas
Sunset over sunflower Field near Bucklin Kansas(Kathy Feikert)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CBS/KWCH) - Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on factors including state depression and divorce rates. They also looked at the states' positive COVID-19 testing rate.

Hawaii ranked high for “emotional & physical well-being” and “community & environment.”

Kansas ranked in the middle of happiness at No. 33. The state received a total score of 49.16 - 31 for “emotional & physical well-being,” 19 for “work environment” and 40 for “community & environment.”

Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top ten “happiest” states in the country:

According to the study, West Virginia is the unhappiest state in the U.S. West Virginia was the lowest-ranked on “emotional & physical well-being.”

Source: WalletHub

Find WalletHub’s full study, click the link: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959/

