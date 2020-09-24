How happy is Kansas?

(CBS/KWCH) - Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s 2020 list of the happiest states in the country.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on factors including state depression and divorce rates. They also looked at the states' positive COVID-19 testing rate.

Hawaii ranked high for “emotional & physical well-being” and “community & environment.”

Kansas ranked in the middle of happiness at No. 33. The state received a total score of 49.16 - 31 for “emotional & physical well-being,” 19 for “work environment” and 40 for “community & environment.”

Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top ten “happiest” states in the country:

According to the study, West Virginia is the unhappiest state in the U.S. West Virginia was the lowest-ranked on “emotional & physical well-being.”

Find WalletHub’s full study, click the link: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959/

