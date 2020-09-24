KBI investigating homicide in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a woman’s death at a Longton home as a homicide.

At about 10:45 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 24), the Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate, the KBI reported.

Following a 911 call from a family member reporting a death, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 200 block of East 3rd St. in Longton.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered a resident of the home, 34-year-old Amy R. Lammon, deceased inside,” the KBI said. “EMS responded, and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about this crime should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

