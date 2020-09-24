Man sentenced to life in prison in connection to deadly 2019 W. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two people arrested for a deadly shooting last year in west Wichita has been sentenced to life in prison.

On the night of Feb. 6, 2019, Lorenzo Wade, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club on W. 13th Street. Tanner Mora, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in Wade’s death earlier this year.

A bag of marijuana was found near Wade’s body. Police had also arrested Ashantis Bledsoe, 21, in connection to the shooting. Bledsoe is awaiting trial.

The district attorney’s office said Mora and his girlfriend had moved to Wichita from Arkansas City a month before the shooting occurred.

