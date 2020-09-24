Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection to deadly 2019 W. Wichita shooting

On the night of Feb. 6, 2019, Lorenzo Wade, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club on W. 13th Street. Tanner Mora, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in Wade’s death.
On the night of Feb. 6, 2019, Lorenzo Wade, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club on W. 13th Street. Tanner Mora, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in Wade’s death.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two people arrested for a deadly shooting last year in west Wichita has been sentenced to life in prison.

On the night of Feb. 6, 2019, Lorenzo Wade, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Genesis Health Club on W. 13th Street. Tanner Mora, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in Wade’s death earlier this year.

A bag of marijuana was found near Wade’s body. Police had also arrested Ashantis Bledsoe, 21, in connection to the shooting. Bledsoe is awaiting trial.

The district attorney’s office said Mora and his girlfriend had moved to Wichita from Arkansas City a month before the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

News

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

News

1 person severely injured after shooting at SW Wichita Quik Trip

Updated: 2 hours ago

Investigation

Fort Riley soldier reported sexual assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
According to a Facebook post Wednesday night, Fort Riley said they will use every resource available “to care for the Soldier and to investigate any and all reports of assault.”

Latest News

1 person severely injured after shooting at SW Wichita Quik Trip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One person has severe injuries after the shooting.

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Public health departments impacted by threats, harassment

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Thomas County leader responds to harassment, threats aimed at health department

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
A leader in Thomas County is calling for civility after he said, recent attacks went too far.

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers, Kansas Turnpike temporarily shut down

Updated: 13 hours ago
A heavy police response with reports of shots fired and temporary closure of the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a propane cannon used to scare animals out of a watermelon patch.

News

Performing arts industry seeks federal aid to stay afloat

Updated: 18 hours ago
Performing arts industry seeks federal aid to stay afloat