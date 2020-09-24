Advertisement

Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

Sioux Falls police said a pedestrian was hit by a car crossing West 41st Street Wednesday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle hit another vehicle, pushing it into 91-year-old James Price.

Salina police say the 82-year-old driver of the SUV may have lost consciousness before hitting the vehicle.

Police say Price was in the street standing next to the vehicle that was hit. He died from his injuries.

