Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon, when a sport utility vehicle hit another vehicle, pushing it into 91-year-old James Price.

Salina police say the 82-year-old driver of the SUV may have lost consciousness before hitting the vehicle.

Police say Price was in the street standing next to the vehicle that was hit. He died from his injuries.

