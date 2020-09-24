Advertisement

Questions remain week after man shot during historical reenactment at Cowtown

One person non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a demonstration in Wichita's Old Cowtown.
One person non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a demonstration in Wichita's Old Cowtown.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six days later, questions remain about how a live round made its way into a historical reenactment at Wichita’s Cowtown Museum. The reenactment ended with a 24-year-old man being shot. Police believe that the shooting was accidental, but questions still surround the investigation.

The man wounded by the live round during last Friday’s (Sept. 18) reenactment continues his recovery at a Wichita hospital. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis said the man is in serious condition but is expected to be okay.

To cover hospital expenses, family and friends are raising money for the injured man via a GoFundMe campaign.

“Obviously something happened there that we need to investigate and look into,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said of the reported accidental shooting. Policywise, we do have measures put in place to ensure stuff like this doesn’t happen. We’re still trying to figure out what went wrong."

As police continue to investigate how a live round was fired during a staged performance, FactFinder 12 is taking a closer look at the policies that should have prevented injuries in the first place. The policy calls for the inspection of outside guns used in a reenactment for confirmation that there isn’t a live round inside. Then, the reenactor is given blanks to use.

The City of Wichita is now looking to see what, if any policies weren’t followed. Police have only said there was an accidental discharge of a gun last Friday.

“We still are investigating what happened here,” Whipple said. "Were those policies being followed? Was it human error, and on whose side was it? Was it on the person who came in with their own equipment? Or was it on the people running the production?

FactFinder 12 wanted to know what training actors at Cowtown have to go through if they are going to use a firearm, and what the rules say. Through an open records request, the City of Wichita did provide some of that information. The rules are strict on how guns are handled and checked.

Look for details on what we found, tonight (Thursday) on Eyewitness News at 9 and 10.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

