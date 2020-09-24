Advertisement

Thomas County leader responds to harassment, threats aimed at health department

Thomas County leader shows support for local health department following threats, harassment against county health officials.
Thomas County leader shows support for local health department following threats, harassment against county health officials.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Tension is building between local health authorities and some community members in rural Kansas. A leader in Thomas County is calling for civility after he said, recent attacks went too far.

The scene Monday in Colby at the Thomas County Commission meeting turned ugly with concerns about a required quarantine after a Colby High School student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Stemming from frustrations with several dozen having to quarantine, the county’s public health department became a target.

“Some of the comments that were made were must completely out of line,” said Thomas County Commission Chairman Mike Baughn.

The comments prompted Baughn to post on Facebook, sharing his support for the Thomas County Health Department while also telling those who’ve made threats to or harassed the department to stop. When it comes to public health orders like quarantine, Baughn pointed out the county health department is just following what the Kansas Department of Health and Environment requires.

“We don’t really have any authority as a county commission to bypass any of those regulations,” he said.

The attacks, he said, are coming at a cost.

“Our public health officer resigned. He had been doing an excellent job,” Baughn said. “We lost an RN from the Thomas County Health Department because of all the stress and negativity.”

Thomas County is not alone in this issue.

“As of the end of August, we had already lost 10 local health department administrators," Kansas Association of Local Health Departments Executive Director Dennis Kriesel said. “These would be people who are running the day-to-day operations.”

The Kansas Association of Local Health Departments said it’s not just department heads leaving. They’re seeing higher-than-normal turnover in many public health positions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“With all the response to COVID-19, there’s this great deal of public anger, even if it is just a minority of the population, it’s very atypical to them,” Kriesel said.

It leaves Baughn with a simple message: “Be kind and let (health officials) do their job.”

