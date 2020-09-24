Advertisement

Turnpike closure follows report of shots fired, heavy law enforcement response S. of Wichita

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An emergency response to a report of officers in trouble and shots fired prompted closure of the Kansas Turnpike just south of Wichita Wednesday night between mile markers 33 and 42.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms this began with a call to check an abandoned vehicle near 87th Street South and the Kansas Turnpike. A little after 9 p.m., a report of an officer in trouble and shots fired followed. Wichita police and other local departments responded as backup to Sedgwick County deputies.

By 10:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries and the turnpike reopened in both directions. Investigators remain on the scene to determine the source of the suspected shots.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Performing arts industry seeks federal aid to stay afloat

Updated: 4 hours ago
Performing arts industry seeks federal aid to stay afloat

News

Some Sedgwick County nursing homes reopened to visitors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
As a local petition calling for hospitals and nursing homes to allow family members to visit patients expands its reach, shared more than 24,000 times on social media makes its way to the Sedgwick County Commission, some local nursing homes reopened to visitors this week for the first time in months.

News

Petition urges nursing homes to loosen visitor restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
Petition urges nursing homes to loosen visitor restrictions

Building You

Building You: Hundreds of vacancies in local healthcare industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
Building You: Hundreds of vacancies in local healthcare industry

Latest News

News

Chase ends in crash between Wichita, Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chase ends in crash between Wichita, Derby

Business

Beginning of fall means first hemp harvest for Butler County farmer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The beginning of fall means harvest time for a crop less commonly grown by Kansas farmers, hemp.

Business

Representatives of performing arts industry seek federal aid to stay afloat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
With limits on crowd sizes and shows put on hold, local performing arts venues and artists are among many continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Power 93.5 radio host given ‘perfect bill of health’ after battle with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Well-known Wichita radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams is back home and doing well after a battle with COVID-19 which began earlier this month.

News

KDHE rolls out improved method of reporting clusters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has tweaked its reporting process for COVID-19 hotspots.

News

Wichita Festivals CEO leaves organization, launches emergency fundraising campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Along with Tabing’s departure, the organization eliminated three staff positions, a third of its staff.