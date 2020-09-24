Turnpike closure follows report of shots fired, heavy law enforcement response S. of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An emergency response to a report of officers in trouble and shots fired prompted closure of the Kansas Turnpike just south of Wichita Wednesday night between mile markers 33 and 42.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms this began with a call to check an abandoned vehicle near 87th Street South and the Kansas Turnpike. A little after 9 p.m., a report of an officer in trouble and shots fired followed. Wichita police and other local departments responded as backup to Sedgwick County deputies.

By 10:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries and the turnpike reopened in both directions. Investigators remain on the scene to determine the source of the suspected shots.

