4You: WPD officers donate school supplies, local artist honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

The Wichita Police Department gives back to the community with officers from Patrol South donating school supplies to Anderson and Harry Street elementary schools in the Wichita school district.

A local artist is paying tribute to Ruber Bader Ginsburg. Wade Hampton painted a portrait of the late Supreme Court justice, calling her one of the greatest humans to ever live.

A North Wichita neighborhood shows its appreciation for law enforcement officers. Front porches in the area of 37th and Meridian are lit up in blue.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.