Advertisement

6 Kansas schools, 2 in Wichita, named 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools

National Blue Ribbon Schools Program
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program(Courtesy National Blue Ribbon Schools Program Facebook Page)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday recognized six Kansas schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

The recognition includes two schools in Wichita, one in Fort Leavenworth, one in Emporia, on in Kansas City, Kan. and one in Olathe

Representing Wichita with the honor are Wichita Public Schools' Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

“The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.,” the Department of Education explained.

The 367 schools across the U.S. honored as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools include 317 public schools and 50 private schools.

Full list of Kansas schools that received the designation: Piper Elementary School, Piper-Kansas City Unified School District 203; Bradley Elementary School, Fort Leavenworth USD 207; Prairie Creek Elementary School, Spring Hill USD 230; Timmerman Elementary School, Emporia USD 253; Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary School, Wichita USD 259; and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Wichita Catholic Diocese.

The Blue Ribbon program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing. The department of education said all six Kansas schools on the list met the mark of Exemplary High Performing Schools.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized Nov. 12-13 at a virtual ceremony.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience in front line of wildfires and protests

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A Kansas native is playing a role documenting history happening in America.

Crime

Police investigating after man injured in N. Wichita shooting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita police are investigating a shooting in north Wichita Thursday night that left a 25-year-old man with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

News

Abandoned NE Wichita restaurant becomes site for illegal dumping

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The former Wichita Chicken restaurant, located near 12th & Hillside, has been closed since it caught fire in May. Wichita police arrested the two owners for arson.

Latest News

News

Abandoned restaurant becomes illegal dumpsite in NE Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers, temporary closure of Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

BBB: Foreign scammers going online to sell cars that don’t exist

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Investigation continues into accidental shooting at Wichita's Old Cowtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
Investigation continues into accidental shooting at Wichita's Old Cowtown

Odd

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers, temporary closure of Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 4 hours ago
A heavy police response with reports of shots fired and temporary closure of the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a propane cannon used to scare animals out of a watermelon patch.

News

Dodge City man running to raise awareness about mental health, addiction

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dodge City man running to raise awareness about mental health, addiction