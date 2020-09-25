6 Kansas schools, 2 in Wichita, named 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday recognized six Kansas schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

The recognition includes two schools in Wichita, one in Fort Leavenworth, one in Emporia, on in Kansas City, Kan. and one in Olathe

Representing Wichita with the honor are Wichita Public Schools' Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

“The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.,” the Department of Education explained.

The 367 schools across the U.S. honored as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools include 317 public schools and 50 private schools.

Full list of Kansas schools that received the designation: Piper Elementary School, Piper-Kansas City Unified School District 203; Bradley Elementary School, Fort Leavenworth USD 207; Prairie Creek Elementary School, Spring Hill USD 230; Timmerman Elementary School, Emporia USD 253; Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary School, Wichita USD 259; and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Wichita Catholic Diocese.

The Blue Ribbon program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing. The department of education said all six Kansas schools on the list met the mark of Exemplary High Performing Schools.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized Nov. 12-13 at a virtual ceremony.

