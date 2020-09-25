Advertisement

Abandoned NE Wichita restaurant becomes site for illegal dumping

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The former Wichita Chicken restaurant, located near 12th & Hillside, has been closed since it caught fire in May. Wichita police arrested the two owners for arson.

Since then, neighbors say the parking lot has become a dumping ground. Couches, mattresses, clothing and garbage is just some of the trash that has been piling up behind the abandoned restaurant.

Issac Holloman pastors World Harvest Church located just across the street from Wichita Chicken. He said the now-abandoned business has become a landfill.

“It makes me upset. because, just the thinking, that people thinking an area like this is a dumping ground,” Holloman said.

He said every time he goes to the church, he sees more and more dumping.

“We are worried about rodents, we are worried about just the overall sight, the nuisance that it’s causing in the neighborhood."

Holloman said he reached out to the city multiple times over the past three months but with no luck.

“It’s as if they’re saying to us, ‘deal with it.'”

He’s not the only one who’s had enough.

“The first thing I see is this mess," said Ronald Coleman who lives down 12th Street. "Every time I leave the house.”

Coleman showed us the multiple illegal dumping reports he made to the city. One is from two months ago but still, no progress,

We asked City Councilman Brandon Johnson why the mess hasn’t been taken care of. He said he’s seen the reports and heard the complaints, but first, it’s up to the property owner.

"What takes so long is that process of notification, allowing time to comply, and then going back through that process as well,” said Johnson.

After KWCH contacted the city Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said he was made aware that the city had made contact with the owners and their representatives.

"And (they) are working on a plan to get all of that cleaned up,” Johnson said.

He said the mess should be gone next week.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Abandoned restaurant becomes illegal dumpsite in NE Wichita

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers, temporary closure of Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

BBB: Foreign scammers going online to sell cars that don’t exist

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Latest News

News

Investigation continues into accidental shooting at Wichita's Old Cowtown

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigation continues into accidental shooting at Wichita's Old Cowtown

Odd

Propane cannon leads to misunderstanding with officers, temporary closure of Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 1 hours ago
A heavy police response with reports of shots fired and temporary closure of the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita stemmed from a misunderstanding involving a propane cannon used to scare animals out of a watermelon patch.

News

Dodge City man running to raise awareness about mental health, addiction

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dodge City man running to raise awareness about mental health, addiction

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: 1 hours ago
Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

News

4 for You 9.24.20

Updated: 2 hours ago
4 for You 9.24.20

State of Mind

Dodge City man running for 24 hours to raise awareness about mental health, addiction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Running for 10 minutes can be tough. Now, imagine keeping that up for 24 hours. For Rod Baker, the pain will be worth it.