Abandoned NE Wichita restaurant becomes site for illegal dumping

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The former Wichita Chicken restaurant, located near 12th & Hillside, has been closed since it caught fire in May. Wichita police arrested the two owners for arson.

Since then, neighbors say the parking lot has become a dumping ground. Couches, mattresses, clothing and garbage is just some of the trash that has been piling up behind the abandoned restaurant.

Issac Holloman pastors World Harvest Church located just across the street from Wichita Chicken. He said the now-abandoned business has become a landfill.

“It makes me upset. because, just the thinking, that people thinking an area like this is a dumping ground,” Holloman said.

He said every time he goes to the church, he sees more and more dumping.

“We are worried about rodents, we are worried about just the overall sight, the nuisance that it’s causing in the neighborhood."

Holloman said he reached out to the city multiple times over the past three months but with no luck.

“It’s as if they’re saying to us, ‘deal with it.'”

He’s not the only one who’s had enough.

“The first thing I see is this mess," said Ronald Coleman who lives down 12th Street. "Every time I leave the house.”

Coleman showed us the multiple illegal dumping reports he made to the city. One is from two months ago but still, no progress,

We asked City Councilman Brandon Johnson why the mess hasn’t been taken care of. He said he’s seen the reports and heard the complaints, but first, it’s up to the property owner.

"What takes so long is that process of notification, allowing time to comply, and then going back through that process as well,” said Johnson.

After KWCH contacted the city Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said he was made aware that the city had made contact with the owners and their representatives.

"And (they) are working on a plan to get all of that cleaned up,” Johnson said.

He said the mess should be gone next week.

