Butler County warns of COVID-19 testing scam

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Health Department is warning residents about the latest scam involving COVID-19. It involves at-home saliva testing.

The health department said it has received several reports about the scam phone calls.

The callers claim to be from your doctor’s office and want you to disclose personal information to send you home saliva COVID-19 test kits.

“Please hang up, this is a scam!” said the health department on Facebook.

