Advertisement

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With less than 40 days until election night, the major political parties are stepping up voter outreach. Both Republicans and Democrats are now offering online resources to help voters cast their ballots.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and we want to make sure voters are armed with information,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Iwillvote.com is a recently revamped online portal created by the Democratic National Committee. On the website, you can find out important dates, register to vote, and request or track your ballot. Perez says the digital toolkit will also provide information on polling locations tailored to your personal address.

“We want to make sure that voters have choice,” said Perez.

Just as Democrats stress they are not necessarily encouraging mail-in voting, Republicans say they aren’t discouraging it, despite President Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

“What we are against, obviously, is the universal mail in voting,” said Hogan Gidley Trump Campaign National Press Secretary

Gidley says Republicans have largely restarted face-to-face campaigning. They, too, are targeting voters through an informative website. Vote.Gop, created by the RNC, is largely the same as the DNC’s site, although it has a slightly more apparent partisan focus.

“It’s vital that people understand the rules of how to vote early,” said Gidley. “We are making sure if they log on, they have the information.”

Party leaders expect record numbers for early and mail-in voting across the country this November.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.

Politics

It’s National Voter Registration Day

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By CNN
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

News

How to Vote in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:01 AM CDT
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

Politics

Poll workers told to ‘act surprised’ if asked about no mask

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged in an email to “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren’t wearing masks given the coronavirus threat.

Candidates

Ex-US Sen. Kassebaum backs Democrat Barbara Bollier in Senate race in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has broken again with fellow Kansas Republicans to support Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat Kassebaum once held.

Latest News

News

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Candidates

Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn back in race

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon a campaign that has seen him disavowed by many fellow Democrats.

Candidates

O’Donnell opponent to remain on ballot in Sedgwick Co. commission race

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A Sedgwick County Commission candidate will stay on the ballot. Sarah Lopez is challenging current Commissioner Michael O’Donnell for his seat representing District 2.

Candidates

Crop art of Kamala Harris portrayed in Kansas field

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas is known as a mostly Republican state when it comes to voting, but a long-time Democrat is making his views known in a big way.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

News

Rep. Roger Marshall supportive of decision to postpone postal-service changes

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Marshall said he supports Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to postpone changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the election.