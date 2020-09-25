Advertisement

Derby High suspends football-related activities following additional COVID-19 cases

The Derby school district released a first draft of its plan to start the 2020-21 school year.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby High School is suspending all football-related activities following an additional six COVID-19 cases at the school.

Derby Public Schools said that the Sedgwick County Health Department recommended this action while contact tracing is done.

Homecoming activities that were scheduled for Friday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

The Derby High football team has eight total positive cases.

