Derby High suspends football-related activities following additional COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby High School is suspending all football-related activities following an additional six COVID-19 cases at the school.

Please see below message from @DerbySchoolsKS regarding tonight’s football game and related festivities. pic.twitter.com/II1Fx01FSF — Derby High School (@DHS_Panthers) September 25, 2020

Derby Public Schools said that the Sedgwick County Health Department recommended this action while contact tracing is done.

Homecoming activities that were scheduled for Friday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

The Derby High football team has eight total positive cases.

