Derby PD warns of unauthorized fundraiser after deaths of retired officer, wife

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Derby community mourns the deaths of a retired Derby Police Department officer and his wife, the department warns the public about a fundraiser collecting money for the funerals. The unauthorized fundraiser is one the family of Larry and Nancy Hampton neither asked for nor wanted, Derby police said.

Derby police are looking into a flyer seeking donations for the family of Larry and Nancy Hampton.

“It is unauthorized by the family, and I think that if you’re wanting to donate money to Larry Hampton and his wife’s final expenses that the family would have asked if they needed help,” Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said.

The loss of Larry and Nancy Hampton is deeply felt in the Derby community. Lee said while he’s not saying anything criminal is going on with the unauthorized fundraiser, he wants the family’s wishes to be respected and thus, asks people not to donate to the fundraiser.

“Unless the family comes forward with a designated fund or designated charity in Larry’s name that they would like to see any funds go to, and that’s not occurred," Lee said.

Eyewitness News on Thursday reached out to the unauthorized fundraiser’s organizer. While he declined to do an interview at this time because of legal advice, he did say the fundraiser is a legitimate way of trying to help out the Hampton family, even though it was not requested. He said money collected will be given to the Derby Police Department and then passed on to the Hamptons' family. The fundraiser’s organizer also said he is scheduled to meet with police Friday as part of their investigation.

“If their intentions are honorable, then that’s fine. Either way, we’ll try to get to the bottom of it,” Lee said.

If you have donated to the fundraiser or are approached and asked to donate, Derby police ask that you call the department at 788-1557 to report the incident.

