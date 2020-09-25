Advertisement

Doctor talks virtual visits, medication ahead of flu season during COVID pandemic

(WLUC)
By Kristen Boxman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When a member of your family gets sick, you don’t want to expose yourself to any other illnesses. This is why telehealth visits are gaining popularity.

Dr. Samrah Mansoor at AFC Urgent Care says if anyone would like to see a doctor and has mild symptoms such as a fever or cough, they should set up a virtual visit. Doctors can prescribe medicine or order testing and tell you where to go to get tested.

The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, and it is possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time. Dr. Mansoor says it’s important for everyone to get a flu shot. Although it doesn’t completely prevent the flu, it has a chance of reducing the severity of the illness. “The symptoms are not going to be severe. When you get to a vaccine and get the flu. So it’s very important to get vaccinated, especially this year,” Dr. Mansoor says.

Anyone experiencing severe chest pain, difficulty breathing or high fever should call 911 or go to an emergency room.

Tylenol and ibuprofen are two common medications to soothe symptoms. But Dr. Mansoor says parents should remember that those medications do not cure the illness.

If you or your child has a fever, doctors say you should not go to work or school. Keep in mind that taking medications can make you feel better, but you are still contagious.

Dr. Mansoor says fever-suppressing medications are fine to use as long as you’re staying home to fight an illness. The CDC says anyone should stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone without taking medicine.

“In that period you are infectious, you could spread the disease. So yes, please do not think that that would not be safe for other children and for teachers and for everybody. The goal is to prevent this. We have to save our community to not just protect ourselves but our community too,” Dr. Mansoor says.

Dr. Mansoor says parents can keep over-the-counter allergy medicines at home to treat symptoms of seasonal allergies. She reminds parents that a fever is not a symptom of allergies.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County reopens CARES Act grant applications, PPE supply kits being offered

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County has reopened its CARES Act grant application for businesses.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Dole VA easing visitor restrictions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The center will allow one visitor per day for inpatients.

News

Etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

News

7 etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Between the pandemic and politics, you’ve probably experienced rude behaviors online and in public.

News

Cyclist hit by car in S. Wichita Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Witnesses tell us a man was riding his bike across the street when he was hit by a car.

News

City of Wichita: Adherence to policies would’ve prevented shooting during reenactment at Cowtown

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Unauthorized fundraiser seeks donations for former Derby PD officer's family

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience on front line of wildfires and protests

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Derby PD warns of unauthorized fundraiser after deaths of retired officer, wife

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
As the Derby community mourns the deaths of a retired Derby Police Department officer and his wife, the department warns the public about a fundraiser collecting money for the funerals.