Doctor talks virtual visits, medication ahead of flu season during COVID pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When a member of your family gets sick, you don’t want to expose yourself to any other illnesses. This is why telehealth visits are gaining popularity.

Dr. Samrah Mansoor at AFC Urgent Care says if anyone would like to see a doctor and has mild symptoms such as a fever or cough, they should set up a virtual visit. Doctors can prescribe medicine or order testing and tell you where to go to get tested.

The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, and it is possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time. Dr. Mansoor says it’s important for everyone to get a flu shot. Although it doesn’t completely prevent the flu, it has a chance of reducing the severity of the illness. “The symptoms are not going to be severe. When you get to a vaccine and get the flu. So it’s very important to get vaccinated, especially this year,” Dr. Mansoor says.

Anyone experiencing severe chest pain, difficulty breathing or high fever should call 911 or go to an emergency room.

Tylenol and ibuprofen are two common medications to soothe symptoms. But Dr. Mansoor says parents should remember that those medications do not cure the illness.

If you or your child has a fever, doctors say you should not go to work or school. Keep in mind that taking medications can make you feel better, but you are still contagious.

Dr. Mansoor says fever-suppressing medications are fine to use as long as you’re staying home to fight an illness. The CDC says anyone should stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone without taking medicine.

“In that period you are infectious, you could spread the disease. So yes, please do not think that that would not be safe for other children and for teachers and for everybody. The goal is to prevent this. We have to save our community to not just protect ourselves but our community too,” Dr. Mansoor says.

Dr. Mansoor says parents can keep over-the-counter allergy medicines at home to treat symptoms of seasonal allergies. She reminds parents that a fever is not a symptom of allergies.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.