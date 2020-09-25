Dole VA easing visitor restrictions
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita will begin allowing visitors next week.
The center will allow one visitor per day for inpatients.
Visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 when entering and wear an appropriate face mask.
Visitation is restricted to the patient’s room. Minor children are still now allowed to visit.
Visitation is limited to noon to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.