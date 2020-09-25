Advertisement

Dole VA easing visitor restrictions

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita will begin allowing visitors next week.

The center will allow one visitor per day for inpatients.

Visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 when entering and wear an appropriate face mask.

Visitation is restricted to the patient’s room. Minor children are still now allowed to visit.

Visitation is limited to noon to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County reopens CARES Act grant applications, PPE supply kits being offered

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County has reopened its CARES Act grant application for businesses.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Doctor talks virtual visits, medication ahead of flu season during COVID pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
When a member of your family gets sick, you don't want to expose yourself to any other illnesses.

Latest News

News

7 etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Between the pandemic and politics, you’ve probably experienced rude behaviors online and in public.

News

Cyclist hit by car in S. Wichita Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Witnesses tell us a man was riding his bike across the street when he was hit by a car.

News

City of Wichita: Adherence to policies would’ve prevented shooting during reenactment at Cowtown

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Unauthorized fundraiser seeks donations for former Derby PD officer's family

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience on front line of wildfires and protests

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Derby PD warns of unauthorized fundraiser after deaths of retired officer, wife

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
As the Derby community mourns the deaths of a retired Derby Police Department officer and his wife, the department warns the public about a fundraiser collecting money for the funerals.