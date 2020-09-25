Dole VA easing visitor restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita will begin allowing visitors next week.

The center will allow one visitor per day for inpatients.

Visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 when entering and wear an appropriate face mask.

Visitation is restricted to the patient’s room. Minor children are still now allowed to visit.

Visitation is limited to noon to 7 p.m.

