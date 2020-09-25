Hutchinson police investigate 2 reports of child attempted abductions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating two separate reports of attempted child abductions. Both of which occurred over the last week.

Police said the first report was taken on September 17, 2020, at 7:41 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E 6th where an 11-year-old girl was playing in her yard. She reported being grabbed by her wrist. She said when turned around, she saw a white man approximately 6′ tall/skinny build, dressed in all black clothing and a black mask. The girl was able to get away from the man and ran to hide in a nearby. She said the man then walked away and was last seen westbound in an alley.

On September 24, 2020, at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the Kwik Shop, 1401 E 4th. There, a woman reported that she put her three-year-old son into his car seat. The mother said she then got into the driver’s seat and pushed a button to close the rear sliding door. Before the door shut, she said a person she didn’t know reached into the van towards the child. She said the person had facial hair and was wearing grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. The mother yelled and the person ran away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Reno County Crime stoppers at 620-694-2666 or Lt Loepp at 620-694-2829.

