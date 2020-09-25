Advertisement

Hutchinson police investigate 2 reports of child attempted abductions

(KCRG)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating two separate reports of attempted child abductions. Both of which occurred over the last week.

Police said the first report was taken on September 17, 2020, at 7:41 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E 6th where an 11-year-old girl was playing in her yard. She reported being grabbed by her wrist. She said when turned around, she saw a white man approximately 6′ tall/skinny build, dressed in all black clothing and a black mask. The girl was able to get away from the man and ran to hide in a nearby. She said the man then walked away and was last seen westbound in an alley.

On September 24, 2020, at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the Kwik Shop, 1401 E 4th. There, a woman reported that she put her three-year-old son into his car seat. The mother said she then got into the driver’s seat and pushed a button to close the rear sliding door. Before the door shut, she said a person she didn’t know reached into the van towards the child. She said the person had facial hair and was wearing grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. The mother yelled and the person ran away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Reno County Crime stoppers at 620-694-2666 or Lt Loepp at 620-694-2829.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.

News

Wichita Public Schools releases latest COVID-19 report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The district began sending out the weekly report at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Sedgwick County reopens CARES Act grant applications, PPE supply kits being offered

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Sedgwick County has reopened its CARES Act grant application for businesses.

Latest News

News

Dole VA easing visitor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The center will allow one visitor per day for inpatients.

News

Etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Doctor talks virtual visits, medication ahead of flu season during COVID pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
When a member of your family gets sick, you don't want to expose yourself to any other illnesses.

News

7 etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Between the pandemic and politics, you’ve probably experienced rude behaviors online and in public.

News

Cyclist hit by car in S. Wichita Thursday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Witnesses tell us a man was riding his bike across the street when he was hit by a car.

News

City of Wichita: Adherence to policies would’ve prevented shooting during reenactment at Cowtown

Updated: 11 hours ago