Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience in front line of wildfires and protests

By Carolina Loera
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas native is playing a role documenting history happening in America.

Brian Hayes, was born and raised in Wichita moved to Salem, OR in late May to be a photographer for Statesman Journal, the second largest newspaper in the state.

“I moved in the middle of the pandemic, which has been an adventure,” Hayes said.

Hayes had been in Wichita all his life. He graduated from Wichita State in 2018, but in the last few months, he has been in the frontlines covering protests and wildfires.

“It was really scary, it was spooky, the sky was red,” said Hayes. “It was the middle of the day and it was dark out. There was smoke out. It was nothing like I’ve ever seen before.”

He said in a short period of time, he has seen more than he could have imagined.

“I got here May 28th, and I got tear-gassed for the first time May 31st.” said Hayes.

Just on Wednesday, he covered a protest for Breonna Taylor.

Hayes says he is passionate about his job as a journalist and contribution to history.

“2020 has definitely been a historic year,” said Hayes. " So these photos that are going in newspapers now are going to go in history books later."

