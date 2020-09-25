Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the totals to 56,592 cases and 632 total deaths.

Kansas also added another 50 hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,816.

Out of 502,770 tests done, 446,178 have come back negative.

