New aquatics facility, rec center to be proposed for Valley Center

Valley Center New Aquatics Facility & Rec Center
Valley Center New Aquatics Facility & Rec Center(City of Valley Center)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - A new aquatics facility and recreational center will be presented for Valley Center next month.

The city said 100% of the proposed 1.0% sales tax on the Nov. 3 ballot will go towards funding the new complex. The increase would raise the sales tax to 8.5%.

The Pool/Recreation Center Steering Committee voted and decided to present Option A which includes a new recreation center, new indoor pool, new playground equipment, and a renovation to the existing pool. The committee will present the option to the city council, USD 262 School Board, and recreation commission during their joint meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

The public can view a live stream of the meeting on the city’s Facebook page or through Zoom (see details below). A flyer will be included in all Valley Center utility bills that will be distributed next week.

