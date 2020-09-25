Plane headed to Wichita makes emergency landing near Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KWCH) - A planed heading to Wichita made an emergency landing near Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

News on 6 (KOTV) out of Tulsa reports the pilot was heading from Ohio to Wichita when he made a stop at the Jones Riverside Airport with no issues.

The pilot told the Tulsa Fire Department when he departed from the airport, he started having engine trouble about five minutes after takeoff. He said, initially, he was going to put the plane down on Highway 75 but decided on the field.

The pilot was the only person on board the Cessna 182. He was not hurt.

The FAA is headed to the scene to investigate.

