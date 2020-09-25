Advertisement

Plane headed to Wichita makes emergency landing near Tulsa

Tulsa emergency plane landing
Tulsa emergency plane landing(Emory Bryan)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KWCH) - A planed heading to Wichita made an emergency landing near Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

News on 6 (KOTV) out of Tulsa reports the pilot was heading from Ohio to Wichita when he made a stop at the Jones Riverside Airport with no issues.

The pilot told the Tulsa Fire Department when he departed from the airport, he started having engine trouble about five minutes after takeoff. He said, initially, he was going to put the plane down on Highway 75 but decided on the field.

The pilot was the only person on board the Cessna 182. He was not hurt.

The FAA is headed to the scene to investigate.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Don't Fall For It

Butler County warns of COVID-19 testing scam

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Butler County Health Department is warning residents about the latest scam involving COVID-19. It involves at-home saliva testing.

Extras

‘Rock U’ traveling exhibit opens Saturday at Exploration Place

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A traveling exhibit that’s all about giving visitors a chance to bring out their inner rock starts opens Saturday (Sept. 26) at Exploration Place in Wichita.

News

‘Save Century II’ committee fighting back after judge throws out petition

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A group dedicated to saving Wichita’s 51-year-old performing arts venue from demolition snaps back with an appeal following a Sedgwick County District Court judge siding with the City of Wichita in throwing out a petition aimed at forcing a public vote over the future of Century II and the old Downtown Wichita Library.

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Latest News

Education

Wichita State University President Jay Golden resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents.

News

Derby High School the latest among area football teams not playing Friday due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Homecoming activities that were scheduled for Friday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

News

New aquatics facility, rec center to be proposed for Valley Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A new aquatics facility and recreational center will be presented for Valley Center next month.

News

Valley Center New Aquatics Facility & Rec Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley Center New Aquatics Facility & Rec Center

Politics

1,500 mail ballots arrived too late to count in Kansas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election data shows more than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late.

Investigation

Hutchinson police investigate 2 reports of child attempted abductions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating two separate reports of attempted child abductions. Both which occurred over the last week.