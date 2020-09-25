Police investigating after man injured in N. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting in north Wichita Thursday night that left a 25-year-old man with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

On the call made about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 25th and Poplar, in north Wichita. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The early parts of the investigation to determine what led up to the shooting and who shot the man involves officers searching for possible surveillance footage.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.