Police investigating after man injured in N. Wichita shooting

One man was injured in a Thursday night (Sept. 24) shooting at 25th and Poplar in north Wichita.
One man was injured in a Thursday night (Sept. 24) shooting at 25th and Poplar in north Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting in north Wichita Thursday night that left a 25-year-old man with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

On the call made about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 25th and Poplar, in north Wichita. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The early parts of the investigation to determine what led up to the shooting and who shot the man involves officers searching for possible surveillance footage.

