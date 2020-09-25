‘Rock U’ traveling exhibit opens Saturday at Exploration Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A traveling exhibit that’s all about giving visitors a chance to bring out their inner rock starts opens Saturday (Sept. 26) at Exploration Place in Wichita.

On its website, Exploration Place invites exhibit visitors to “ride a wave of records through music that changed the world. Become a speed-talking DJ, take a stroll down Abbey Road, bang out a beat on the drums and much more.”

“There’s a lot of different instruments that you get to interact with. YOu can put on the headphones, listen to different eras from the 60s up utnil now, and then you also get the opportuity to go hands-on and play the different instruments,” explained ? Daniel Bateman. “There’s four different drum kids back there. There’s guitars. You can tell your kids what an 8-track tape was.”

The exhibit will be open at Exploration Place through Jan. 10. You can learn more about the Exhibit and other events happening at Exploration Place on the center’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.