‘Save Century II’ committee fighting back after judge throws out petition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group dedicated to saving Wichita’s 51-year-old performing arts venue from demolition snaps back with an appeal following a Sedgwick County District Court judge siding with the City of Wichita in throwing out a petition aimed at forcing a public vote over the future of Century II and the old Downtown Wichita Library.

The Committee to Save Century II filed its appeal to the City of Wichita’s lawsuit to invalidate the petition signed by more than 17,000 people in the city.

The group said its legal counsel electronically filed the Entry of Appearance and Notice of Appeal to the city’s lawsuit on Wednesday (Sept. 23).

“Save Century II is a non-partisan effort by Wichita folks who are tired of back-office deals for millionaire developers using our taxes. The appeal is an effort to preserve citizen’s ability to petition City Hall while also trying to preserve our historic and iconic city buildings,” the committee said. “The City of Wichita credit rating has been downgraded by Moody’s recently, and it could happen again. Our economy is in a precarious state, and we cannot afford development that will cost future generations for years to come. Quality of life is more important than a 400,000 square foot new convention center.”

Save Century II committee volunteer John Todd said the group “(believes) in the right to vote, and the right to decide future debt (Wichita) undertakes.”

“We are fighting back! The battle to Save Century II and the former public library continues,” said Celeste Racette, leader of Save Century II.

