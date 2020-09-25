Advertisement

Sedgwick County reopens CARES Act grant applications, PPE supply kits being offered

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has reopened its CARES Act grant application for businesses.

Any business in the county, regardless of size, can apply for a maximum of $5,000 in grants.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 7. You can find the link here.

The county said to meet federal guidelines, the money must be spent on COVID-19 related expenses.

The county is also beginning to offer PPE supply kits for small businesses in the county. The kits include: disinfecting wipes, disposable masks, cloth masks, disinfecting cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, thermometer, cleaning gloves, informational booklet, social distancing floor decals, and healthy behaviors signage. Kits can be requested here.

