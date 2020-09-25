Advertisement

Summer to fall - a split weekend ahead

Record warmth will give way to much cooler weather Sunday
Get ready for a change in the weather this weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much cooler weather is on the way to Kansas after what looks to be another record setting day Saturday with temperatures well above normal.

Saturday will start out with temperatures in the 60s for most of the state and then warm well into the 90s during the afternoon. It could be hot enough for record highs in many areas. Gusty winds from the south will be quite common over central and south central Kansas.

A cold front will push into the area Saturday night and have our temperatures down nearly 25 degrees come Sunday. Expect a north to northeast wind to finish off the weekend. Chances for rain are not promising at all, but some parts of southcentral and southeast Kansas may see some showers and storms.

Next week looks cooler and mainly dry with highs below normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. S 20-30; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. S/SE 10-15. Low: 67.

Sun: High: 77 Increasing clouds. Chance for evening showers/storms.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 52 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

